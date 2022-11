HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn ran for two scores and Marshall ended the regular season beating Georgia State 28-23. Down 17-14, Fancher threw a 32-yard touchdown to Charles Montgomery to give Marshall the lead for good at 21-17 with 10:09 remaining. Laborn ran for 100 yards on 11 carries. Darren Grainger threw for 291 yards and a touchdown for Georgia State.

