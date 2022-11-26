N. Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. North Texas’ defense secured the win on Rice’s final drive when Kevin Wood sacked AJ Padgett for an eight-yard loss to set up a second-and-18 from Rice’s own 43-yard line with 1:20 remaining. On third down, Padgett, lined up in shotgun formation, dropped the ball and kneeled to pick it up but was ruled down as officials believed his knee touched the ground on the recovery attempt. Facing fourth-and-23, North Texas linebacker KD Davis intercepted Padgett to end it. Padgett threw for 229 yards and a touchdown,

