No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and No. 1 Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14. Georgia was down 7-0 early but scored 37 unanswered points for its fifth consecutive win in the state rivalry. The Bulldogs led Georgia Tech only 10-7 at halftime before overpowering the Yellow Jackets with their running game. Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton ran for touchdowns. Georgia outrushed Georgia Tech 264-40. Georgia advances to next week’s Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 6 LSU.

