ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Daylen Kountz’s 23 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Jacksonville State 86-82 in overtime. Kountz added seven assists for the Bears (3-4). Caleb Shaw finished with 19 points, while Matt Johnson scored 16. Kountz had a three-point play with 2:20 left in OT to give Northern Colorado a 78-75 lead and the Bears never trailed again. The Gamecocks (2-4) were led by Demaree King with 25 points and five assists.

