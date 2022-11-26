Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes left and Jack Campbell made 20 saves as the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed a stunning comeback by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. After Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere took a roughing penalty at 17:34, Draisaitl finished off the visitors’ scoring outburst.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.