WICHITA, Kan. — Gus Okafor’s 27 points off of the bench sparked Wichita State to an 83-71 victory over Tarleton. Okafor added eight rebounds for the Shockers (4-2). Kenny Pohto finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. finished 5 of 7 from the field, scoring 11 and blocking five shots. The Texans (3-3) were led by Jakorie Smith with 19 points and three steals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.