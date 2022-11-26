Olympic champion Hector leads after 1st run of World Cup GS

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Defending Olympic champion Sara Hector leads after the first run of the first World Cup giant slalom of the season as she looks set to continue her fantastic form in that discipline. The Swedish skier has a lead of 0.38 seconds over Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel. Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland is 0.43 slower than Hector. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 10th and 1.36 behind Hector. Shifffrin won the two season-opening slalom races last weekend. Shiffrin has finishes of second, third, fourth and fifth in giant slaloms in Killington. She has won all five World Cup slaloms held there. There is a slalom scheduled for Sunday.

