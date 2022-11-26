LONDON — Led by Ryan Langborg’s 17 points, the Princeton Tigers defeated the Northeastern Huskies 56-54 on Saturday. The Tigers are now 4-2 with the win and the Huskies dropped to 1-5.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.