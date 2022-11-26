Rutgers blasts Central Connecticut 83-49

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 18 points, Derek Simpson added 14, and Rutgers rolled past Central Connecticut 83-49. Rutgers took control with a 20-2 first-half run that turned an 11-11 tie into a 31-13 lead for the Scarlet Knights. Spencer made 4-of-5 3-pointers and scored all 18 of his points in the first half. Rutgers led 44-24 at the break. Simpson made 5-of-6 from the field, including both of his 3-point attempts. Mawot Mag had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Clifford Omoruyi contributed 11 points. Kellen Amos led Central Connecticut with 15 points but was 1-for-10 on 3-pointers. Andre Snoddy had eight points and eight rebounds.

