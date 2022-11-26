Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has charged the Serbian soccer federation in a disciplinary case about a political banner. A flag about neighboring independent state Kosovo was hung in the locker room before Serbia played Brazil on Thursday. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province and the slogan “No Surrender.” Kosovo has been an independent state for nearly 15 years. Photos circulated of the banner draped over the lockers of Milos Veljkovic and Andrija Zivkovic ahead of the team’s 2-0 loss to Brazil. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.