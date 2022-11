LAIE, Hawaii — Tevian Jones had 24 points, Jason Spurgin scored 20 and Southern Utah held off Sacramento State 91-87 in double overtime at the North Shore Classic. Jones was 8 of 17 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Thunderbirds (4-3). Spurgin shot 9 for 15. Drake Allen added 14 points. The Hornets (3-4) were led by Zach Chappell with 23 points and two steals.

