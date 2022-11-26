NORFOLK, Va. — Led by Ben Stanley’s 15 points, the Old Dominion Monarchs defeated the East Carolina Pirates 71-50. The Monarchs improved to 4-3 with the win and the Pirates fell to 5-2.

