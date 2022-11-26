Texas Tech rallies for wild 51-48 OT victory over Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma. Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but the OU quarterback was sidelined briefly in OT after a hard hit from safety Reggie Pearson Jr. on a catch on a throwback play. Zach Schmit missed a 34-yard field goal. The Red Raiders ended a 10-game losing streak against the Sooners to finish coach Joey McGuire’s first regular season. The Sooners finished a .500 regular season in a disappointing debut for coach Brent Venables.

