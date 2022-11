LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnathan Baldwin broke up a Nate Cox fourth-down pass on the final play of the game to preserve UNLV’s 27-22 win over rival Nevada to claim the Fremont Cannon in the annual rivalry game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.