Allen’s hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on Grayson Allen’s sizzling start to beat Dallas 124-115. The Mavericks have lost four straight games. Allen scored 22 points in the game’s first 17 ½ minutes while shooting 7 of 7 from 3-point range. Allen finished with a season-high 25 points while shooting 8 of 10 overall and 7 of 8 on 3-point attempts. Luka Doncic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks. Milwaukee shot 55.8% overall and went 17 of 37 from 3-point range.

