Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed the rest of the way. It was Miami’s first lead since it was 3-2. Trae Young finished with 22 points and a season-high 14 assists and John Collins had 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for Atlanta.

