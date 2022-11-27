Bears’ Fields out vs. Jets; Siemian hurt, Peterman to start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields will sit out the Chicago Bears’ game against the New York Jets and Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback after backup Trevor Siemian was injured in warmups. Siemian was set to start, but the Bears announced about an hour before kickoff he injured his oblique and would be replaced by Peterman. Siemian will serve as the backup but Peterman is now Chicago’s only healthy active quarterback. Fields is having a productive second NFL season but injured his left non-throwing shoulder last Sunday. The Jets’ Zach Wilson is also inactive for the game after being benched this week in favor of Mike White.

