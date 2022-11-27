British Open champion Cameron Smith wins 3rd Australian PGA

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his third Australian PGA Championship by three shots after a day of wild weather stopped play twice at Royal Queensland Golf Club. The world No.3 Smith carded a three-under 68 to finish 14-under par, three shots clear of equal second-placed Japan’s Ryo Hisatune and Jason Scrivener. Play was suspended twice on Sunday for a total of two hours when electrical and heavy rain storms swept through Brisbane. England’s John Parry and local favourite Min Woo Lee shared fourth at nine under.

