Cambridge, Washington pace Arizona St. past Alcorn St.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored 14 points and Warren Washington scored 14 making all five of his shot attempts and Arizona State beat Alcorn State 76-54. After Dominic Brewton made two foul shots to bring the Braves within 48-43 with 10:06 left, Arizona State (6-1) proceeded to outscore Alcorn State 28-11 the rest of the way to secure the win. Reserve Dekedran Thorn scored 19 points shooting 5 for 8 from 3-point range, fellow reserve Brewton scored 13 and Jeremiah Kendall grabbed 10 rebounds for the Braves.

