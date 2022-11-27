Chiefs slog their way past beat-up Rams for 26-10 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco also ran for a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs sluggishly slogged their way to a 26-10 victory over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Rams were playing without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who remained in the concussion protocol. Bryce Perkins got his first career start and finished with 100 yards passing along with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Rams have lost five straight and fell to 3-8, matching the 1987 Giants for the worst start through 11 games by a defending Super Bowl champion.

