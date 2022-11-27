Costa Rica rallies late to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E
By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan in the World Cup. The result leaves both teams with three points after two games in Group E. Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear the ball and hit the net from 18 meters just off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda. The match was tactical and largely lackluster, particularly in a first half that did not yield a single shot on goal. The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.