Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench for the Golden State Warriors in a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark their fifth win in six games. They raised their road record to 2-9. Draymond Green had his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 assists for the Warriors. They went 2 for 12 on 3-pointers in the second quarter and still led by 20 points at the half. Anthony Edwards scored 26 points to lead the Wolves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.