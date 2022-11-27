Giroux scores on OT breakaway, Senators beat Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claude Giroux scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into overtime, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Sunday night. Alex DeBrincat had a power-play goal, Cam Talbot made 25 saves and the Senators won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak in late October. Arthur Kaliyev scored two power-play goals for the Kings, winners of just one of their past five games. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 39 shots. Giroux waited out Quick for his ninth goal on the breakaway set up by Tim Stutzle’s stretch pass. Stutzle’s had two assists, while Giroux had an assist for his fifth multipoint game of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.