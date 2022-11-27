Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker’s 67-yard miss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion to give the Jaguars the lead. But Jacksonville squibbed the kickoff and gave Baltimore and Tucker a chance. His attempt at breaking by 1 yard his own record for the longest field goal in NFL history came up a few yards shy of the crossbar. Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

