Kingsbury’s seat heating up after Cards’ loss to Chargers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury’s time in the desert. The Cardinals have seen their share of adversity this season but at 4-8 after making the playoffs last year, Kingsbury may be running out of time.

