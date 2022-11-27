Miller scores 26, LSU survives wild finish to beat Wofford

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Adam Miller scored 26 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute, helping LSU survive a scare and defeat Wofford 78-75. Miller’s baseline 3-pointer that bounced off the rim then banked off the backboard gave LSU a 77-73 lead with 41 seconds to go. It was his sixth 3-pointer in nine attempts. Still, Miller’s turnover with 17 seconds remaining afforded Wofford the chance to tie the game. The Terriers twice missed 3-pointers, both times grabbing the offensive rebound before calling timeout. A third 3-point try was blocked by LSU’s Cam Hayes as time ran out. Jackson Paveletzke led Wofford with 19 points.

