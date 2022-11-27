No. 18 Alabama beats No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in 4 OTs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 in a quadruple-overtime thriller in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Jahvon Quinerly added 21 points off the bench for the Crimson Tide (6-1), while Charles Bediako had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Brandon Miller also scored 14 points. Caleb Love led the Tar Heels (5-2) with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Armando Bacot contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, and R.J. Davis had 19 points and nine rebounds.

