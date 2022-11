KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 12 points and Tanner Groves scored 10 and Oklahoma beat Ole Miss 59-55. Following Myles Burns’ dunk with 4:26 that gave the Rebels a 55-52 lead, Ole Miss proceeded to miss its final eight shots and Oklahoma secured the win with a 7-0 run. Amaree Abram scored 17 for Ole Miss.

