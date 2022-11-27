Pack helps Miami fend off Central Florida 66-64

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Miami held off Central Florida 66-64. Pack sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Hurricanes (6-1). Wooga Poplar hit two 3-pointers and scored 12. Norchad Omier had 10 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out. Jordan Miller scored 11. Darius Johnson came off the bench and scored 22 of his 24 points in the final 13:08 to help the Knights (5-2) erase most of a 13-point deficit. Reserve Brandon Suggs pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds. Poplar sank both of his 3-pointers and scored eight first-half points to help Miami take a 32-26 lead at intermission.

