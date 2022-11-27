South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in walking boot after fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was sidelined with a walking boot on her right foot after a hard fall duing the No. 1 Gamecocks’ game against Hampton. The Most Outstanding Player of last spring’s NCAA Tournament was driving for the basket when she fell and took several moments to get up after getting fouled. Boston, the 6-foot-5 senior, missed two foul shots, then ran down the floor on defense. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley subbed out Boston, who walked into the tunnel toward the locker room. Boston rejoined her teammates on the bench midway through the third quarter with a boot on her right foot.

