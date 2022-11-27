Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. The 50-year-old Shaw led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as coach. He finished 96-54. The falloff in recent years has been drastic. The Cardinal are 14-28 over the last four seasons and 3-16 in Pac-12 play the past two years. Shaw, who played for Stanford in the early 1990s, replaced Jim Harbaugh as head coach in 2011. He had been offensive coordinator for Harbaugh.

