TCU has definite CFP route after rout of ISU in 12th game

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU has a definite route to the College Football Playoff after its regular season-ending rout of Iowa State. That wasn’t the case in 2014, when TCU was left out of the inaugural four-team playoff the day after another seven-TD win over the Cyclones. These Horned Frogs have the first undefeated regular season by a Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 after a 62-14 victory. They play in the Big 12 championship game next Saturday against No. 13 Kansas State. The league didn’t have a title game in 2014, when TCU lost once. The Frogs beat K-State 38-28 in mid-October.

