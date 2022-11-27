Varane’s return lifts French mood even higher at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s goals took defending champion France into the World Cup round of 16. Raphael Varane’s return gave the French an added reason to celebrate. The pre-tournament injury blues are fading. Les Bleus are feeling upbeat again and looking like one of the tournament favorites. Mbappe’s two goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Denmark helped the French become the first defending World Cup champions to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006. France’s night was made even better by Varane’s return. It was the elegant central defender’s first game since limping off in tears after sustaining a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United on Oct. 11.

