Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There’s no Neymar facing Switzerland at the World Cup on Monday. Just Richarlison. And Vinicius Junior. And Raphinha. And Rodrygo. And all the rest of the star-laden options in a deep and talented Brazilian squad lacking its most famous player. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin says each of the Brazilian players “is super skilled, even the center backs and goalkeeper.” Neymar’s ankle injury in 2-0 win over Serbia will likely sideline him for the rest of the group stage. Switzerland also started with a win: 1-0 against Cameroon. Brazil and the Swiss met in the 2018 group stage and drew 1-1.

