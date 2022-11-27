Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100. It is the most rebounds in an NBA game this season. Zubac was one board away from the league’s fourth 30 point/30 rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining. Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers while Tyrese Haliburton added 15 and T.J. McConnell 14.

