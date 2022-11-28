FIFA lifts 9-month ban of Kenyan soccer federation

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A ban preventing Kenya from taking part in international soccer activities has been lifted after nine months. Soccer governing body FIFA notified the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) the decision was made following the reinstatement of the federation’s executive committee by Kenya’s new sports minister. The ban took effect on Feb. 24 after the sports ministry disbanded the FKF over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee.

