Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Mohammed Kudus scored a pair of goals and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory over South Korea. Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars. Ghana lost its opening match against Portugal and was in need of points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar. Cho Geu-sung Cho scored both of South Korea’s goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to even the game at 2-2.