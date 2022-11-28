Canelo slams Messi over Mexico team World Cup jersey

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in one corner and Lionel Messi in the other. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong type of person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday. The Mexican world champion boxer said on Twitter that Messi “was cleaning the floor” with the Mexican shirt. Canelo said it was a disrespectful attitude by Messi toward the Mexicans. He said. Messi “better ask God not to run into me.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.