Scottish soccer bans heading on days before, after matches

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Heading the ball in training sessions the days before and after matches will be banned across all levels of professional soccer in Scotland. Exercises involving repeated heading will also be limited to one day per week, according to new guidelines from the Scottish Football Association (SFA). The rules follow research by the SFA into the link between heading, head injury and neurodegenerative disease in football. Heading has been limited in youth soccer in Scotland since 2020, with a total ban in training for the under-12 age group.

