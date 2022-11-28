‘Super guy’ Füllkrug drives Germany forward at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Niclas Füllkrug was scoring goals in Germany’s second division one year ago. Now he’s scoring at the World Cup. Füllkrug’s late goal rescued a 1-1 draw for Germany against Spain on Sunday. Last year he scored in his Werder Bremen team’s 2-1 loss at Holstein Kiel in the second division. It’s been a remarkable rise for the 29-year-old Füllkrug. He now has two goals for Germany in three appearances since his debut less than two weeks ago in a World Cup warmup against Oman. Füllkrug says “this goal from me will do little for us if we don’t survive the group phase.”

