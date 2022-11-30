At 40, US downhill racer Nyman still going full speed ahead

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — American downhill racer Steven Nyman is now 40 years old and still going strong. The three-time World Cup winner has no immediate plans for retirement. His back aches on occasion but it’s not enough to deter him from chasing after the feeling of a perfect race. Nyman has been pursuing that since he made his World Cup debut in 2002. Nyman and his American teammates are back on their home course in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this weekend for a pair of downhill races and a super-G competition.

