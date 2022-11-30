Georgia Tech’s Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key says three assistant coaches will not return for the 2023 season. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return. Key was Georgia Tech’s interim coach before he was promoted to the full-time position on Tuesday. Key had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Geoff Collins was fired on Sept. 26. Following a 1-3 start under Collins, the Yellow Jackets were 4-4 under Key for a 5-7 finish.

