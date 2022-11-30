Harvey’s 18 lead Portland State past Portland Bible 114-31

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bobby Harvey’s 18 points and Portland State scored the first 38 points of the game to defeat Portland Bible 114-31 on Wednesday.

The Arrows, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, only had six players5

Harvey was 7 of 12 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Vikings (4-4). Jorell Saterfield scored 17 points, going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance). Hayden Curtiss shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Wildcats (0-1) were led in scoring by Quorey Bays, who finished with 13 points. DeMetri Weatherall added 11 points for Portland Bible. In addition, Samuel Reese had five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.