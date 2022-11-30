Skip to Content
Raiders defensive line hopes to build on recent progress

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive line began to show improvement Nov. 20 against the Denver Broncos. The line played even better in Sunday’s 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Tackles Andrew Billings and Bilal Nichols combined for 1 1/2 sacks of the Seahawks’ Geno Smith. They also were instrumental in holding the Seahawks to 65 yards rushing. Now the question is whether the line can maintain its level of play from those two games.

