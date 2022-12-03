Back-up Crittendon lifts Samford to OT win over SE Louisiana
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Crittendon raced untouched into the end zone from 10-yards out for the game-winning touchdown in overtime to give Samford a 48-42 win over Southeast Louisiana in a second-round FCS playoff game. It was the second straight walk-off, overtime touchdown for Samford’s back-up, walk-on quarterback. Crittendon, a redshirt freshman, raced 25 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime period to beat Mercer, 50-44.