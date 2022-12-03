NEWARK, N.J. — Led by Xander Rice’s 14 points, the Bucknell Bison defeated the NJIT Highlanders 79-63 on Saturday. The Bison improved to 6-3 with the victory and the Highlanders fell to 1-7.

By The Associated Press

