Devils top Flyers, set club mark with 11th straight road win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are one win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road wins. New Jersey lost its first road game of the season at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn’t dropped one away from home since. They next play a road game on Dec. 12 at the Rangers. The Devils, who recently had a 13-game winning streak, have won four of five and 17 of 19 overall. Travis Konecny and Lukáš Sedlák scored for the Flyers, who have lost 12 of 13.

