OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux had a pair of goals and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 35 saves. Tomas Hertl scored twice for the Sharks, who are 1-2-0 through their four-game road trip that wraps up Sunday. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 34 shots.

