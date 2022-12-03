Irad Ortiz sets single-season record with 77th stakes win

NEW YORK (AP) — Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. earned his record 77th single-season North American stakes victory when he guided Dr B to victory in the $200,000 Go for Wand at Aqueduct. The 30-year-old native of Puerto Rico broke the old mark of 76 set by the late Hall of Fame rider Garrett Gomez in 2007. Ortiz Jr. won the Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal in June to go with three Breeders’ Cup victories in November. He leads North American riders with 304 overall victories so far this year.

