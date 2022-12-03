Kane helps Blackhawks beat Rangers 5-2 to snap 8-game skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Max Domi scored twice as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Rangers 5-2 to snap an eight-game losing streak. Reese Johnson and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Chicago, which won for the first time since Nov. 12 at Anaheim and had won just two of its previous 16. Petr Mrazek stopped 21 shots over two periods and Arvid Soderblom had five saves in the third as the Blackhawks improved to 6-3-0 at Madison Square Garden since February 2012. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who have lost five of their last six overall (1-4-1) and four straight (0-3-1) at home. Artemi Panarin had two assists and Jaroslav Halak had 16 saves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.